Saved By The Bell has cast Prince Harry as the Governor of California in the show’s reboot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past year has been no exception with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcoming baby Lilibet, sitting down for an in-depth interview with Oprah and confirming that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Yes, the Sussexes are going it along, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now producing for Netflix, as well as the Duke’s new Silicon Valley job.

This week, it was a different Prince Harry role that went viral as it emerged that the Duke of Sussex is part of the Saved By The Bell reboot.

Yes, in the strangest royal news we’ve ever heard, it has been reported that Saved By The Bell has written Prince Harry into their new season, making him the Governor of California.

It has not yet been confirmed as to whether Harry will actually make an appearance in the show, but he does get a reference.

After former Governor of California Zack Morris loses his election for a second term, it is revealed that Prince Harry was his victorious opponent, with AC Slater telling Zack: ‘Well, you did the right thing. I mean, it’s not your fault Californians vote for whoever is the most famous.’

According to outlets, Zack then replies: ‘Yeah, but Governor Prince Harry is doing a pretty good job.’

Well, this is unexpected.

Prince Harry has not formally responded to his inclusion.