A Palace source has responded to reports of how Prince Harry found out about Prince Philip’s death

April saw the tragic death of Prince Philip, who passed away, aged 99, at Windsor Castle.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on 9 April 2021.

Since his death, Prince Philip has remained in the headlines, with Royal family members paying tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, releasing never-before-seen photographs and sharing sweet anecdotes.

It was a report of how his grandson Prince Harry was informed of the tragic news that made headlines this past week however.

It has been widely reported by TMZ that Prince Harry was informed of the news by Santa Barbara police who were despatched to the Sussex family’s Montecito home after a representative from the US Embassy was unable to get through on the phone.

When asked for a comment on the speculation, a Buckingham Palace source released the following statement:

‘Regardless of truth or otherwise, we would not comment on this as it is a personal and private matter which I don’t believe is any way to in the public interest to print.’

The source continued: ‘How someone is told of the passing of a loved one is not really suitable for conjecture or speculation. It is private.’

Our thoughts remain with the royal family at this tragic time.