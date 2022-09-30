Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had hopes for a ‘suite of apartments’ at Windsor Castle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

But things didn't quite go to plan

The royal family have had a lot to contend with in recent months; from the Queen’s tragic passing on 8 September, King Charles III being announced as the new monarch, which followed the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

There has also been a lot of movement too, as Kate Middleton and Prince William have moved to Adelaide Cottage, shortly after the late monarch had relocated from Buckingham Palace to Windsor before she died.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also relocated over the years, as they quit their royal duties in 2020 to set up a family life in California, although there have been reports they may return to the UK permanently, or just Harry who could have a part-time long distance marriage with the former Suits star.

When the couple – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together – lived in the UK they lived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Great Park, and when they return to London to visit their royal relatives and attend events that is where they stay.

Video you may like:

Although during their absence the pair let cousin Princess Eugenie and her family reside there.

However, it has transpired the couple had their sights set on a much larger property when they were working royals, and were disappointed to be given Forgmore Cottage.

Royal expert, Katie Nicholl, divulges all in her new book The New Royals, although a snippet of the text has been shared on The Daily Mail.

Reportedly Meghan and Harry hoped to acquire a “suite of apartments at Windsor Castle”.

The late monarch’s decision to give Meghan and Harry Frogmore Cottage was a “big deal”, as it was a residence she would often pass, and meant she was giving up part of her privacy.

The Queen’s cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, told Katie: “The cottage was a big deal.

“The Queen’s entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage. It is essentially her back yard, her solitude, and her privacy. She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage.

“We all thought it was very big of her. She said, ‘I hope they’ll respect it.'”