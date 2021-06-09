Were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just demoted on the Royal Family’s website?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made non-stop headlines this week, from the arrival of their daughter Lilibet to their sweet statement announcing the news.

It was their step down from being senior royal family members and their relocation to California that returned to headlines today however, as rumours emerged that the royal couple had been demoted on the royal website.

Eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to spot the change to the royal family’s website, Royal.co.uk, the day after Lilibet’s birth announcement.

On the section entitled ‘Family’, listing the members of the royal family and each of their roles, there appears to have been a reshuffle, seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly demoted from underneath the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to now much further down, behind Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and most controversially Prince Andrew.

The rumours of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘demotion’ alarmed internet users, but we’re sure there’s no hard feelings, with the royal family appearing to extend a huge olive branch after the birth of baby Lilibet.

According to reports, the Queen has already met the new addition via video chat as well as inviting Prince Harry for lunch next month, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to have sent baby Lilibet a special gift.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented on the website reshuffle, but we imagine they are pretty busy!