Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just won a big award for their parenting choices

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry also returned to the UK just last week to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.

Yes, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all Oprah interview to dropping their royal monogram, these two are making non-stop news right now.

This week, it was an award that made them headlines, as it was reported that the Duke and Duchess had been recognised for their parenting choices.

Population Matters, a British charity encouraging limiting family sizes for the environment, has awarded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an award for their ‘enlightened decision’ to have just two children.

‘Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet,’ Population Matters announced in a statement.

The charity continued: ‘We commend the duke and duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family.’

Well, that’s that.