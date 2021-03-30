We could all become Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new neighbours

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Count us in!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular news as they sat down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

Since the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made even more news, dropping their Royal Monogram and expanding their Archewell team.

It’s safe to say that the Duke and Duchess are all anyone can talk about, something that made it all the more exciting when a house in their new neighbourhood went up for sale recently.

Yes, this is not a drill.

Any one of us could become Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new neighbours. Well, that is, if you have a spare $22.5 million.

The Montecito house in question once belonged to actor Rob Lowe, but was reportedly sold to billionaire Peter Sperling in 2005 for $25 million.

According to Forbes, the property is just walking distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s digs, featuring seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and was put on the market for $22.5 million.

This sounds amazing.

Can anyone lend us $22.5 million?