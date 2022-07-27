Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They donated in Archie and Lilibet's name.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lent their support to many, many causes both as working royals and since they relocated to the United States.

For their latest philanthropic gesture, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a touching donation to a GoFundMe set up for the family of George Zajfen, a nine-year-old who has sadly and unexpectedly passed away. They donated $5,000 (about £4,160) in Archie and Lilibet’s name.

George’s mum, Kelly McKee Zajfen, a philanthropist and entrepreneur, wrote a heartbreaking post on Instagram alongside a photo of George and his twin sister Lily.

“My sweet baby boy. My world is shattered into a million pieces. I have little ability to breathe. Walk. Function. Sit. Stand. You were the light of my life. Your smile made the room so bright and your heart was the most perfect and sweetest,” Kelly wrote.

“You left this Earth and left behind so many people who loved you. I don’t know how I’m able to go on. How I can function. How I can be the light and have joy ever again but I’m going to try. Try hard for your beautiful twin sister.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgTFcfOLeGL/?hl=en

“I can’t comprehend any of it.

“Thank you for my world and tribe lifting me and pulling me off the floor. I can’t do it with you.

“Funeral arrangements are being made and more details will follow.”

It’s unclear how the Sussexes know Kelly and her family, but the Daily Mail points out that Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson and his new wife Tracey Kurland also made a donation, so the Zajfens may be friends or acquaintances from when Meghan and Trevor were together.

The money raised via GoFundMe will be donated in its entirety to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Those who still want to donate to CHLA in memory of George are being encouraged to do it directly through the hospital’s website.