Meghan has shared behind-the-scenes photos of her charity work

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unprecedented decision to step back from their roles as senior royals has caused shockwaves across the globe. There were reports that the Queen was unaware of the move as a result of courtiers blocking her grandson from seeing her beforehand, ‘crisis’ talks between the monarch, Prince Philip, Prince William and Harry, and finally statements from Buckingham Palace and Harry himself revealing how they all intend to move forward.

While they have lost their HRH titles, in January 2019 it was announced that Meghan was appointed patron of the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities and Smart Works.

She also represents The Mayhew, an animal re-homing charity. It is a cause close to Meghan’s heart, and she has two rescue dogs – Guy, and a black Labrador believed to be the dog that Harry and Meghan adopted together.

This week, Meghan decided to share behind-the-scenes photos of her recent trip to The Mayhew, and the visit wasn’t previously reported on.

Alongside photos of the Duchess at the centre, the caption reads: ‘Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period.

‘The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day.

‘From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community – @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals.’

Meghan was also spotted at a women’s shelter in Canada recently. According to reports, she made a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver to ‘offer support’ and to ‘boost the staff’s spirits’.