"I’m told that Harry has been telling friends he would like to reconcile, and is willing to admit some of the missteps he has made."

According to a Royal expert, Prince Harry is feeling ‘homesick’ and has chatted to close friends about wanting to reconnect with William and Charles.

Robert Lacey is a biographer for Queen Elizabeth and further advises as a historical consultant for popular TV programme The Crown. Speaking to The Daily Mail, he said that the prince is keen to address his prior ‘missteps’.

These missteps, he shares, are largely in regard to Prince Charles and his current relations with Buckingham Palace.

Lacey shares that he has spent the past few weeks ringing those closest to him ‘mournfully’. He wasn’t aware how his complaints about Charles would be ‘so poorly received.’

Alongside his wife Meghan Markle, Harry has shared a number of complaints about how his family treated both him and his wife during the course of their relationship.

They moved to the US last year as a result of the increasingly strained relations.

During that infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier in the year, Harry shared that his relatives have treated his mental health with ‘total neglect’. He also added that Charles personally made him ‘suffer’.

At the time, he shared: “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you.’”

“That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. Actually quite the opposite.”

“If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids.”

In the piece for The Daily Mail, Lacey said that Harry’s friends ‘have been trying to point out to him the risk he is running with his stream of hurtful, personal complaints’.

“I’m told that Harry has been telling friends he would like to reconcile, and is willing to admit some of the missteps he has made,” he shared.

He goes on to add that Harry’s relations with William are currently suffering from ‘searing animosity’. However, the brothers were pictured together at Prince Philip’s funeral in April. Lacey maintains that there’s ‘no reconciliation’ or ‘brotherly sit-down’.

The 36-year-old royal is currently staying in the UK. It’s believed he’s here to see the unveiling of the statue of Princess Diana, his late mother, tomorrow.

At current, he is spending his isolation at Frogmore Cottage, which is located in Windsor. The Queen was seen entering the property just after Harry arrived.