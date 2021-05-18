A resurfaced letter by Princess Diana reveals the special bond between Harry and William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Diana was a true trailblazer, from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human, even abandoning the royal protocol of wearing gloves so she could have direct contact with people that she met. She later went on to stop wearing hats, famously saying, ‘You can’t cuddle a child in a hat.’

This week, it was a sweet note by the People’s Princess, written in 1985, that made headlines as it resurfaced.

The letter, written just six months after Prince Harry’s birth talks about the sweet bond between her two sons, and following their public fallout as adults, it was made all the more poignant.

‘William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!’, the letter reads.

Prince William and Prince Harry will soon be unveiling a statue of their mother to mark her 60th birthday.

The July unveiling will see the two brothers reunite after years of tension and speculation of a fallout.

When asked about the rumoured feud during 2019 ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry explained: ‘Look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. And we’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I’ll always be there for him, as I know he’ll always be there for me.’

He continued: ‘We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but you know, I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff is created out of nothing, but you know, as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.’

The unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue is set to take place in July 2021.