Prince Harry published an essay as "Harry & Meghan" part 2 is released on Netflix
Interesting timing
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Prince Harry is taking some of the focus away from his own documentary today.
As Volume II of Netflix' Harry & Meghan was released, the Duke of Sussex co-authored an essay for HuffPost about what we can learn from conservation efforts in Africa.
While tweeting extensively about the docuseries, royal reporter Omid Scobie interrupted his regularly scheduled programme to share: "In other news, Prince Harry joins Senator @ChrisCoons and former Ethiopian Prime Minister @HMDessalegn [Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe] for an essay about how public and private sectors can find common ground to better care for our planet — starting by learning from Africa’s communities."
In other news, Prince Harry joins Senator @ChrisCoons and former Ethiopian Prime Minister @HMDessalegn for an essay about how public and private sectors can find common ground to better care for our planet—starting by learning from Africa’s communities.https://t.co/NjrdfL3gETDecember 15, 2022
In this essay, the three authors propose ideas for better protecting wildlife and natural resources around the world, a cause which they closely support and work directly to advance.
"While the three of us were born in different countries with different backgrounds, we’ve come together to urge the public and private sectors to find common ground to better care for our planet and its people — starting by learning from and supporting Africa’s communities," they wrote.
Making the point for why conservancy work is so important, they continued: "There is a positive spiral when protected, and conserved areas are managed in partnership with the people who live around and benefit from those areas.
"Wildlife flourishes, as do local economies, and regions become better protected from violence and extremism. Further, paying into the health and security of protected areas supports the collective health and security of every human being. A significant amount of carbon is stored in tropical forests, savannas, coral reefs, and tidal marshes — rather than in the atmosphere."
They poignantly concluded: "For too long, conservation funding was based on telling others how to do things from afar instead of learning from, and empowering, the communities on the ground. We see a better path forward in scaling conservation efforts that listen to and benefit people.
"The future of conservation is being shaped — right now — in Africa by Africans, and what they’re creating is an effective, local model of conservation that can be adopted around the world."
Prince Harry is well placed to speak on this subject as the president of African Parks, which concerns itself with conserving national parks on the continent. The Duke has been working with charities in Africa for many years. He has also previously opened up about why being a father made him even more passionate about working to protect the environment.
-
A royal comms secretary has denied allegations made in "Harry & Meghan"
And Meghan's team denied his denial...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The name of this dating app is proving to be a popular choice for baby girls
Interesting...
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Zara Aleena's family call for action to end violence against women
Jordan McSweeney has been charged for the murder of Zara Aleena, sentenced to life in prison.
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
A royal comms secretary has denied allegations made in "Harry & Meghan"
And Meghan's team denied his denial...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry details 'terrifying' meeting with 'screaming' William after announcing he was stepping back from royal duties
The new episodes of the Sussexes Netflix documentary gives insight into the fallout following their decision
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan Markle discusses death threats and fears for safety in new documentary episodes
"It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William, Kate and Charles' teams will ensure "they react with dignity" to Harry and Meghan's documentary
There will be much strategising at the Palace
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William and Kate's Christmas card features a sweet previously unseen family photo
One word: adorable.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The Royal Family is likely "despairing" over "Harry & Meghan" Netflix doc, royal expert says
The Sussexes will be revealing more bombshells this week
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry and Meghan have given us a "full-on window into their world" with Netflix doc, royal expert says
They've revealed a lot so far
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles is still hoping for a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, source says
We hope they can make it work
By Iris Goldsztajn