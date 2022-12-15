Prince Harry published an essay as "Harry & Meghan" part 2 is released on Netflix

Prince Harry is taking some of the focus away from his own documentary today.

As Volume II of Netflix' Harry & Meghan was released, the Duke of Sussex co-authored an essay for HuffPost about what we can learn from conservation efforts in Africa.

While tweeting extensively about the docuseries, royal reporter Omid Scobie interrupted his regularly scheduled programme to share: "In other news, Prince Harry joins Senator @ChrisCoons and former Ethiopian Prime Minister @HMDessalegn [Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe] for an essay about how public and private sectors can find common ground to better care for our planet — starting by learning from Africa’s communities."

In other news, Prince Harry joins Senator @ChrisCoons and former Ethiopian Prime Minister @HMDessalegn for an essay about how public and private sectors can find common ground to better care for our planet—starting by learning from Africa's communities.https://t.co/NjrdfL3gETDecember 15, 2022

In this essay, the three authors propose ideas for better protecting wildlife and natural resources around the world, a cause which they closely support and work directly to advance.

"While the three of us were born in different countries with different backgrounds, we’ve come together to urge the public and private sectors to find common ground to better care for our planet and its people — starting by learning from and supporting Africa’s communities," they wrote.

Making the point for why conservancy work is so important, they continued: "There is a positive spiral when protected, and conserved areas are managed in partnership with the people who live around and benefit from those areas.

"Wildlife flourishes, as do local economies, and regions become better protected from violence and extremism. Further, paying into the health and security of protected areas supports the collective health and security of every human being. A significant amount of carbon is stored in tropical forests, savannas, coral reefs, and tidal marshes — rather than in the atmosphere."

They poignantly concluded: "For too long, conservation funding was based on telling others how to do things from afar instead of learning from, and empowering, the communities on the ground. We see a better path forward in scaling conservation efforts that listen to and benefit people.

"The future of conservation is being shaped — right now — in Africa by Africans, and what they’re creating is an effective, local model of conservation that can be adopted around the world."

Prince Harry is well placed to speak on this subject as the president of African Parks, which concerns itself with conserving national parks on the continent. The Duke has been working with charities in Africa for many years. He has also previously opened up about why being a father made him even more passionate about working to protect the environment.