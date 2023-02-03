Prince Harry has "done wonders" for his polo club in California, royal reporter says
Lots of people come to watch him play
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Prince Harry has been immersed in the world of polo pretty much since he was born — from watching his father Charles play to participating in plenty of matches himself, with or without his brother William.
That's why it seems like a great idea for him to play as much as he has been as part of his new life in Southern California.
The Duke of Sussex is part of the polo team Los Padres alongside his friend Nacho Figueras, and trains at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, close to his and Meghan Markle's home in Montecito.
For former royal reporter Richard Mineards, who lives in Montecito, Prince Harry is a great asset to the local polo club.
"I bumped into him far more than I had ever done during the summer at my polo club because he'd been doing some sort of training to make sure he kept in [shape] for polo. He was a very good polo player — much more so than William," Richard told Hello!'s A Right Royal Podcast (via Express).
Richard added: "I really do think that people are accepting them [Harry and Meghan]; they love watching Harry play polo. And it did wonders for the Polo Club because spectator numbers soared — merely to see His Royal Highness going through the paces with Nacho."
Harry also participates in the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup alongside Nacho, which fundraises for Sentebale — an organisation he co-founded to help children and young people in Southern Africa dealing with poverty, HIV/AIDS or COVID-19.
As well as raising millions for the cause, the Sentebale Polo Cup also serves to raise awareness for these issues, via an exciting polo match.
Harry's wife Meghan and Nacho's wife Delfina Blaquier have also become fast friends in recent years, with Delfina often dedicating sweet Instagram posts to her friendship with Meghan.
-
Mike Tindall says daughters Mia and Lena have inherited his love of rugby
Adorable.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Satisfyer Heated Thrill review: “Honestly? This is one of the best toys I've tried for exploring G-spot orgasms."
Keen to read more? We thought you might be..
By Ness Cooper
-
I was one of the first people to try GHD's new wet-to-dry hair straightener—here's my verdict
There's a lot to unpack
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Mike Tindall says daughters Mia and Lena have inherited his love of rugby
Adorable.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton has launched a brand new Instagram account
Royal fans - you'll want to follow this
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are expecting' an apology from the royal family
"I think they could be feeling very sore about this."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William is "not as confident" as Princess Kate, body language expert says
Interesting!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre is not fake, according to a photographer who has handled it
Ghislaine Maxwell claimed it was 'fake' during an interview from prison
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry to attend major influential event just weeks after the release of memoir Spare
Prince Harry to make an appearance at a two-day summit in America in March with tickets costing $995
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
George and Charlotte's unusual nickname for William is actually hilarious
Amazing.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
How Meghan Markle has kept busy following "Spare" release
She's laying low
By Iris Goldsztajn