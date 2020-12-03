Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are particularly excited about one element of Christmas

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Sussex family will not be returning to the UK for Christmas, and seeing as the Duke and Duchess have just bought a new home in Santa Barbara, it is thought that the trio will be pulling out all the stops over the festive period.

The element they are most looking forward to is reportedly decorating their new Montecito home for the first time, with a source telling People that they are particularly ‘excited to decorate for Christmas’.

According to sources via The Mirror and The Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan will be hosting Christmas this year, inviting some A-list friends, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, for the festivities.

The A-list couple are known to be close friends with the Sussexes, with Katharine and Meghan going to school together and Grammy-winning David reportedly being like Harry’s ‘surrogate dad’.

‘Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum,’ the source reportedly explained. ‘She’s really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking. They’ve also invited David and Katharine to spend it with them. David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home. They want to get on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan.’

It is important to remember however, that a Christmas with the royals wouldn’t be possible because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Either way, we hope Meghan and Harry have a lovely Christmas!