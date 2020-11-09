The real reason why Meghan Markle closed her Instagram account has surfaced

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next. And this summer, the couple not only signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes, they also bought a home together in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

It was their social media accounts that made headlines this week however, with the real reason why Meghan closed her personal Instagram account before joining the royal family surfacing only recently.

It was originally reported that Meghan Markle was forced to quit Instagram along with her now defunct blog, The Tig, to follow royal protocol.

Meghan herself put an end to rumours however as she revealed that it was a personal decision to delete her Instagram for the sake of her mental health. Since stepping away from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped away from social media once more for the same reason.

‘I’ve made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and in many ways that’s helpful for me,’ Meghan explained in an interview with Fortune. ‘Something, algorithmically, is creating this obsession.’

She continued: ‘There are very few things in this world where you call the person who is engaging with it a user.’

