Prince Harry insists he ‘honours his mother’ in everything he does

Princess Dianna passed away in 1997

Prince Harry claims he can see his late mother, Princess Diana, in him and honours her in everything he does.

The 37-year-old royal was 12 years old when he lost his mum in 1997.

Though he was still a child, and not quite a teenager, when the Princess of Wales passed away he “saw and felt the energy lift” from everyone she met, and hopes he can do the same.

Speaking to People magazine, the Duke of Sussex – who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle – said: “In the 12 short years I was lucky enough to have with her, I saw and felt the energy and lift she got from helping others, no matter their background, ailment or status. Her life and theirs was better for it, however short theirs or hers was.

“I honour my mother in everything I do. I am my mother’s son.

“I certainly hope and believe everything I do makes her proud.”

Prince Harry has followed in Diana’s footsteps as he has carried on his late mother’s charity work, including the organisation Halo Trust in Huambo, Angola, which Diana worked with during the nineties.

Harry has hit the headlines lately, and sparked further controversy among the royal family as he recently aired his concern over his grandmother’s protection and security, much to other relatives’ frustration.

Speaking earlier this week to NBC about his visit to London, Harry said: “She’s always got a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her. Both Meghan and I had tea with her, so it was really nice to catch up with her. We have a really special relationship, we talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else.”

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, is “weary” of the ongoing slants fired at the royal family, though a separate source told the Mail Online he was pleased to see his son.