Prince William and Kate Middleton have given a heartbreakingly raw update on their dog

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex’s departure, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

The past year has seen everyone talking about their relocation to Anmer Hall to isolate as a family, Prince William’s coronavirus diagnosis and George and Charlotte learning remotely.

The family has been commended most for its relatability, from engaging in Zoom calls and applauding NHS workers with their neighbours to Prince William’s confession that the Duke and Duchess were joining parents in breathing a sigh of relief that their children were returning to school.

This week, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relatability continued, as the Duke and Duchess took to social media to post a heartbreaking personal statement about their dog, Lupo.

‘Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away,’ the Duke and Duchess posted to Instagram, alongside a beautiful photograph. ‘He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much.’

The couple then signed off the raw post with ‘W & C’, rather than their official titles as normal.

We’re sending our thoughts to the Cambridges.