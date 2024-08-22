Prince George could be initiated into 'gruesome' and controversial royal tradition

Prince George could take part in a pretty controversial royal tradition this summer if speculation is to be believed. The tradition in question takes place at Balmoral Estate, where it's reported Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are scheduled to spend part of their summer holidays with King Charles and other members of the Royal Family.

"The Palace has refused to comment on claims that Prince George will be initiated into one of the slightly more gruesome royal traditions this summer," royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained to Woman magazine (via OK!). "It was reported that he will join his father on a stag-hunting shoot while they visit the Balmoral estate this month. Traditionally, the blood of a hunter's first kill is spread on their face, a ritual that goes back centuries."

Duncan added: "Years ago, Kate joined the royals on a shoot, but it's unclear whether George will be expected to follow suit."

According to OK!, Prince Harry wrote about the practice in his memoir Spare, claiming that his head had been "pushed" into a dead deer he had shot at Balmoral. He also claimed his nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke had "smeared" blood on his face. Last year, GB News reported that the royals had been banned from shooting on a Abergeldie Estate near Balmoral, but they still have loads of space that can be used for hunting, according to Architectural Digest.

The Wales couple always take a few weeks off royal duties in the summer while their children are off school, but this year their holiday is particularly necessary as the Princess of Wales continues to recover from cancer.

Since announcing her diagnosis in late March, Kate has appeared at two public events — the King's Trooping the Colour, and the Wimbledon men's final — and has also shared a few photos and videos from her home life. In her most recent video appearance, she congratulated Team GB's Olympic athletes on their performance in Paris alongside William — with a little help from none other than Snoop Dogg.