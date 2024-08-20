How Kate's sweet photo of Louis sent an important message to royal fans
It was a way for her to communicate indirectly
Princess Kate has been largely absent from public life since sadly announcing her cancer diagnosis in March, but that doesn't mean she isn't finding meaningful ways to connect with royal fans during her treatment.
One of the most powerful ways Kate has indirectly communicated with royal watchers over the years is by sharing lovely family photos on important occasions which she takes herself — as she's famously passionate about photography.
As she continues her cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales has made sure to continue sharing beautiful photos from her family life with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
For the latter's sixth birthday on 23 April, Kate published a never-seen-before photo of Louis smiling wide while laying in the grass, wearing a very grown-up checked shirt.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Sweetness aside, one body language expert felt that the photo was sending a clear message from Kate to her supporters.
"With both Kate and Charles unwell and with royal fans desperate to hear news but also keen to allow Kate some privacy, the familiarity of the outfit and the type of pose here would seem to prompt some feelings of relief," Judi told The Sun in April (as resurfaced by the Mirror).
Judi continued: "Fans want to hear that little or nothing has changed for Louis and his family and that they are working towards a full recovery for Kate. Seeing her smile mirrored in her son's expression and noting that he's still picking the same favourite shirt to wear could be seen as sending out a positive message of reassurance.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
"Louis's adorable head-tilt gesture here suggests likeability and his arms are crossed in a way that suggests he’s quite happy with his pose and the camera. It’s a calm and warm look from the often-boisterous prince."
Wishing the Princess a smooth recovery, and hoping the Waleses are enjoying their summer holidays.
-
Who is King Charles' 'hot equerry' and why is he going viral?
He has many fans of his own
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Love Is Blind UK star Catherine appeared on another reality TV show first
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
An essential step in your skincare routine: these are the 10 best antioxidant serums chosen by experts
Vitamin C isn't the only effective antioxidant in town...
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Princess Kate has a 'secret code' when George, Charlotte and Louis are misbehaving
It's so simple it's genius
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate reportedly thinks William and Harry's feud has 'gone on long enough'
She wants to help them make up
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William was 'completely crestfallen' about Kate's cancer diagnosis
It's been a really tough time for the royals
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry sent Kate a sweet note after her Wimbledon appearance
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charlotte and Louis' football photo actually had a sweet hidden message
So lovely
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle has 'regrets' over Royal Family feuds and 'wants to make peace' with Princess Kate
She reportedly wants to build bridges
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
This surprising royal could step in for Princess Kate if she is unable to attend Wimbledon
We may not catch a glimpse of Kate this year
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Prince Louis could be given one of Prince Andrew's royal titles
By Jadie Troy-Pryde