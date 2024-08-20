How Kate's sweet photo of Louis sent an important message to royal fans

Princess Kate has been largely absent from public life since sadly announcing her cancer diagnosis in March, but that doesn't mean she isn't finding meaningful ways to connect with royal fans during her treatment.

One of the most powerful ways Kate has indirectly communicated with royal watchers over the years is by sharing lovely family photos on important occasions which she takes herself — as she's famously passionate about photography.

As she continues her cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales has made sure to continue sharing beautiful photos from her family life with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

For the latter's sixth birthday on 23 April, Kate published a never-seen-before photo of Louis smiling wide while laying in the grass, wearing a very grown-up checked shirt.

Sweetness aside, one body language expert felt that the photo was sending a clear message from Kate to her supporters.

"With both Kate and Charles unwell and with royal fans desperate to hear news but also keen to allow Kate some privacy, the familiarity of the outfit and the type of pose here would seem to prompt some feelings of relief," Judi told The Sun in April (as resurfaced by the Mirror).

Judi continued: "Fans want to hear that little or nothing has changed for Louis and his family and that they are working towards a full recovery for Kate. Seeing her smile mirrored in her son's expression and noting that he's still picking the same favourite shirt to wear could be seen as sending out a positive message of reassurance.

"Louis's adorable head-tilt gesture here suggests likeability and his arms are crossed in a way that suggests he’s quite happy with his pose and the camera. It’s a calm and warm look from the often-boisterous prince."

Wishing the Princess a smooth recovery, and hoping the Waleses are enjoying their summer holidays.