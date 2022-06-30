Prince Charles had a ‘very emotional’ first meeting with Lilibet over the Platinum Jubilee weekend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the royal family. Although the couple kept a low profile, they made an official appearance together at a special service at St Paul’s Cathedral and reportedly threw a first birthday party for Lilibet at their former home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage.

While she wasn’t able to spend a lot of time with the little royal, the Queen is said to have enjoyed meeting her granddaughter for the first time at a private lunch with Harry and Meghan.

It had been unclear whether the Sussexes met Prince Charles over the bank holiday weekend, but a source has now claimed that he did spend time with the family of four and that he was ‘absolutely thrilled’ to see them.

A royal insider said that the Sussexes trip was ‘wonderful’ and that Prince Charles had a ‘very emotional’ first meeting with his granddaughter, Lilibet Diana.

They said: ‘It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain. The Prince and the Duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them.’

The source added: ‘He hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing.’

It was also ‘very, very special’ for Charles to be able to spend time with Archie, too, who turned three in May.

Harry spoke about his relationship with his father during a tell-all interview with Oprah, which aired in March last year.

He told the US chat show host that he felt ‘let down’ by Charles and that the Prince of Wales had stopped taking his calls following his decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family and move overseas. He also said that he had been ‘cut off financially’ by the family, driving him to seek partnerships with the likes of Netflix and Spotify.