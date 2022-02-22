Prince Andrew “could move to US” and follow in Harry’s footsteps, Royal expert warns

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sources say that the Duke of York may start a new life overseas following his sexual assault case settlement

In Royal news today, an expert has shared that the Duke of York may be planning to move abroad following the recent sexual assault case settlement.

According to Royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Duke of York could embark on a new life in the US after a settlement was reached in his sexual assault case against Virginia Giuffre. The settlement was without any admission of liability and the Duke has always denied the allegations.

It’s thought that Prince Andrew may follow in his nephew’s footsteps to “reinvent himself”, after being stripped of his royal and military titles by the Queen.

In a statement released in January, Buckingham Palace announced: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.”

It continued: “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Writing in The Sun, Ingrid Seward wrote: “Andrew will now attempt to stand away from the whole murky business — and try to get on with his life.”

“Since the Duke was stripped of his royal titles and patronages, he has likened his own situation to that of his nephew Prince Harry.”

“And he is contemplating following in the footsteps of the younger royal, feeling there might be the possibility of a new life for him in the world of broadcasting, public speaking, television and even publishing.”

“It is possible Andrew could even attempt to reinvent himself as a supporter of abused women and appear on TV chat shows in the States. Imagine if Oprah got hold of him to tell his side of the story.”

“Like Harry, in order to do this, he would probably need to move to America.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California back in 2020. Their house is located in the exclusive area of Montecito in Santa Barbara, and they are surrounded by a number of famous neighbours including Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry.

However, Ingrid believes that the Duke is unlikely to move while Her Majesty is still on the throne. February sees Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service for Her Majesty. She will be the first ever British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, and unsurprisingly the royal family has big plans to celebrate the Queen’s historic reign.

