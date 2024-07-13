The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a personal message from the two of them

The Wales family has been front and centre this summer, with Princess Kate making a grand return to royal life last month following the news of her cance r diagnosis .

And as the Princess of Wales scales up her duties amid her ongoing recovery, the family has been much more active on social media.

Yes, from that royal Taylor Swift selfie to a message from George, Charlotte and Louis, the Wales family are paving the way to be more personal on social media.

This week was no exception as the Prince and Princess released a rare personal message from the two of them, in honour of Princess Anne .

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

The Princess Royal , 73, made her first public appearance on Friday, after being involved in a horse-related incident on her royal estate in Gloucestershire last month, suffering "minor injuries and a concussion".

Following five nights at Bristol's Southmead Hospital "as a precautionary measure", The Princess Royal returned home where she is said to have been slowly recovering and expected to make a full return to health.

The world was surprised on Friday however, when Princess Anne made a surprise appearance at the RDA UK's National Championships, announcing her "gradual return to duties" with a cause particularly close to her heart.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The event - marking the 55th anniversary of the RDA, saw The Princess present awards to the champions and meet some of this year's winners, with fans and followers praising the royal for her commitment and speedy recovery.

Among them were the Prince and Princess of Wales, who marked her impressive return to work with a dedicated Instagram Stories post.

"Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon!," the royal couple captioned a snap of the Princess Royal, signing it off "W & C x".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care, and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene," Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence announced last month. And later in his statement, he added that the couple was also "deeply touched by all the kind messages [they] have received from so many people near and far."

We will continue to update this story.