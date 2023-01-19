A new King Charles mural has received a mixed reaction from royal fans

A mural of King Charles in Northampton, which was painted to celebrate his rise to the thrown, has divided royal fans and locals - many of which believe it looks nothing like the new monarch.

The picture, which also includes the Queen, has been spray painted onto the walls of a Northampton street by local artists and cost £2,000, but some have said that it's a 'awful resemblance' to the new King. The pictures background also consists of an artistic depiction of the dates 1952-2022.

While locals say it has brought some colour to the area, others have claimed that that the painting of Charles - who according to experts will have to invite Meghan and Prince Harry to his coronation - could ‘scare the kids’.

Liam Freeman and Mez White of Spraycatz.

King Charles has been pretty quiet this year, especially with the publication of Prince Harry's memoir (opens in new tab), but the local Northampton residents haven't been quiet about the mural which was created by local artists.

Neighbour Kerry Bellingham, 33, told the The Independent (opens in new tab): "There’s no doubt the area needed a bit of colour but I fear it’s made us a bit of a laughing stock. The one of the Queen isn’t too bad but I’ve seen people having selfies with the Charles one while laughing their heads off."

She went on to say that she doesn't see the resemble to the King, adding: "It just doesn’t look like him. The eyes are weirdly too close together, his hair is all wrong and it’s only the ears which really tell you it is him."

Someone else who lives locally added: "It’s not the best painting in the world. I don’t agree with the money spent on it, I think there are better things to spend money on at a time like this."

However, Lord Lieutenant Mr James Saunders Watson Esq - who is Northampton's representative of the King - seemed happy, saying: "I am delighted that the Town Council have commissioned this mural to the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III."