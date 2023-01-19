A new King Charles mural has received a mixed reaction from royal fans
It was painted to celebrate the new monarch
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
A mural of King Charles in Northampton, which was painted to celebrate his rise to the thrown, has divided royal fans and locals - many of which believe it looks nothing like the new monarch.
The picture, which also includes the Queen, has been spray painted onto the walls of a Northampton street by local artists and cost £2,000, but some have said that it's a 'awful resemblance' to the new King. The pictures background also consists of an artistic depiction of the dates 1952-2022.
While locals say it has brought some colour to the area, others have claimed that that the painting of Charles - who according to experts will have to invite Meghan and Prince Harry to his coronation - could ‘scare the kids’.
Liam Freeman and Mez White of Spraycatz. King Charles mural, Northampton (Joseph Walshe / SWNS ) (Apparently controversial, can’t think why) pic.twitter.com/OcxN0V3UoKJanuary 17, 2023
King Charles has been pretty quiet this year, especially with the publication of Prince Harry's memoir (opens in new tab), but the local Northampton residents haven't been quiet about the mural which was created by local artists.
Neighbour Kerry Bellingham, 33, told the The Independent (opens in new tab): "There’s no doubt the area needed a bit of colour but I fear it’s made us a bit of a laughing stock. The one of the Queen isn’t too bad but I’ve seen people having selfies with the Charles one while laughing their heads off."
She went on to say that she doesn't see the resemble to the King, adding: "It just doesn’t look like him. The eyes are weirdly too close together, his hair is all wrong and it’s only the ears which really tell you it is him."
Someone else who lives locally added: "It’s not the best painting in the world. I don’t agree with the money spent on it, I think there are better things to spend money on at a time like this."
However, Lord Lieutenant Mr James Saunders Watson Esq - who is Northampton's representative of the King - seemed happy, saying: "I am delighted that the Town Council have commissioned this mural to the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III."
-
So, is there such a thing as a "menopause diet" and can what you eat ease your symptoms?
Here, top experts explain what to eat for your mood, symptoms and general health.
By Alice Smellie
-
Gillian Anderson: "I am definitely drawn to complex women"
Gillian Anderson talks complex female roles, her resting stare and the greatest advice in the world...
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The Met Gala's 2023 co-chairs have been announced and they're not who you'd expect
This year's gala will be dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Harry and Meghan released a statement responding to Jeremy Clarkson's hateful comments
They're not impressed with his apology
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William keeps his silence on Harry's claims during solo engagement
He's not addressing his brother at all
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle originally wanted to live in Windsor Castle
But the Queen offered Frogmore Cottage instead
By Sarah Finley
-
Royal fans notice that Kate and William wore 'matching' outfits at their recent public appearance
The couple were in Liverpool for a royal engagement
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry had the sweetest thing to say about Prince George
He shared his excitement about becoming an uncle in his memoir Spare
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan and Harry's engagement interviewer responded to claim their talk was "orchestrated"
She doesn't quite agree
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal fans react to Prince Harry quoting this famous Spice Girls lyric in his memoir
Turns out he's a fan like everybody else
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan Markle's tailor speaks out about the Kate Middleton bridesmaid dress row
Prince Harry addressed the incident in his memoir
By Sarah Finley