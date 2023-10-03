Mike Tindall accidentally revealed Zara's private Instagram account

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
So, intellectually, many of us assume that the younger contingent of the Royal Family all have private Instagram accounts (case in point: Meghan Markle revealed that's how she and Prince Harry first connected).

But since we don't ever get to see said private accounts, it's obviously not something we spend much time thinking about — until someone in the family commits a bit of an unfortunate blunder...

That's precisely what happened to poor old Mike Tindall recently. The former rugby pro reposted a photo originally posted by journalist Di Stewart, of her interviewing Mike and his wife Zara at the Ryder Cup golf tournament over the weekend.

Unfortunately, Mike didn't notice that Di had tagged Zara's private Instagram account in her post, giving his followers a direct route to finding out Zara's handle, as reported by OK!.

Most major media outlets have opted not to reveal the handle out of respect for Zara's privacy, and since this was so obviously a mistake. Mike promptly realised what he'd done, and took down the post.

OK! reports that Zara counts 207 followers on her private Instagram account, whereas Mike — who has a public account of his own — has a whopping 597k followers.

While this was potentially more serious, it's not the first time Mike has made a public mistake concerning Zara.

In an adorably unfortunate moment they recorded for a podcast, Mike told Zara: "In 2012, you married a legend." But after a beat, Zara quickly reminded him that they'd got married in 2011, which rather took away from Mike's show-offy joke. At the time, both of them took this on the chin — and we're sure they will this time too.

By way of proof, might we point you to the fact that everyone is always praising those two for being such a fun-loving and down to earth couple. We rest this case.

