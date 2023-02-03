Mike Tindall says daughters Mia and Lena have inherited his love of rugby
Adorable.
Former England rugby player — and husband to Princess Anne's daughter Zara — Mike Tindall attended the Legends of Rugby Awards at the Grovesnor House hotel in London recently, and he revealed some sweet details about his daughters Mia and Lena.
Asked whether the two girls will become rugby pros like their dad, Mike told Hello!: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only 9 and 4 so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."
The royal in-law famously participated in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here recently, but he said he draws the line at Strictly Come Dancing.
"I'd probably say no to Strictly, it's a divorce, I reckon isn't it, you don't want that — it’s not in my remit," he said, implying that Zara would not be too keen on him showing off his dance moves on national television.
Mike and Zara were married in 2011, and share three children: Mia, Lena, and Lucas, 1.
The two constantly impress royal fans with how down-to-earth they are, as they demonstrated recently during a conversation for Mike's new podcast, Mike Drop.
At one point, Mike cheekily told Zara: "In 2012, you married a legend."
After a beat, the equestrian answered: "Didn't we get married in 2011?"
A red-faced Mike realised his unfortunate mistake and said: "Oh sorry, yes, we did."
While he seemed pretty embarrassed about the incident, Zara thought it was nothing short of hilarious. Fans who watched the episode on YouTube loved the couple's easy banter, and their ability to laugh with — and at — each other. We agree these two are pretty adorable.
