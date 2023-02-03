Mike Tindall says daughters Mia and Lena have inherited his love of rugby

Adorable.

Lena Tindall and Mia Tindall attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Former England rugby player — and husband to Princess Anne's daughter Zara — Mike Tindall attended the Legends of Rugby Awards at the Grovesnor House hotel in London recently, and he revealed some sweet details about his daughters Mia and Lena.

Asked whether the two girls will become rugby pros like their dad, Mike told Hello!: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only 9 and 4 so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

The royal in-law famously participated in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here recently, but he said he draws the line at Strictly Come Dancing.

"I'd probably say no to Strictly, it's a divorce, I reckon isn't it, you don't want that — it’s not in my remit," he said, implying that Zara would not be too keen on him showing off his dance moves on national television.

Mike and Zara were married in 2011, and share three children: Mia, Lena, and Lucas, 1.

The two constantly impress royal fans with how down-to-earth they are, as they demonstrated recently during a conversation for Mike's new podcast, Mike Drop.

At one point, Mike cheekily told Zara: "In 2012, you married a legend."

After a beat, the equestrian answered: "Didn't we get married in 2011?"

A red-faced Mike realised his unfortunate mistake and said: "Oh sorry, yes, we did."

While he seemed pretty embarrassed about the incident, Zara thought it was nothing short of hilarious. Fans who watched the episode on YouTube loved the couple's easy banter, and their ability to laugh with — and at — each other. We agree these two are pretty adorable.

TOPICS
Royal family
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸