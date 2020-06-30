Not all family members approved of Mike and Zara Tindall’s royal wedding at the time

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The couple wed in 2011.

Zara Tindall is known to keep out of the royal spotlight, with Princess Anne choosing not go give her children titles to ensure they had as normal a life as possible.

Over the coronavirus lockdown however, Zara has been making non-stop viral news, from giving a sneak peek inside her home to auctioning off her artwork to raise money towards the effort against the pandemic.

This week however it was a throwback story from Zara’s 2011 wedding to rugby player Mike Tindall that got the world talking, as it emerged that the royal wedding wasn’t supported by all of their family members.

Mike Tindall’s father, Philip, revealed to The Sunday Times, that Mike’s grandmother was not on board with her grandson marrying a royal.

‘Linda’s mum was dead against it,’ he explained to the publication. ‘In her day, royalty married royalty and she thought the wedding would be shunned.’

Mike’s grandmother died before meeting Zara, but according to Philip, she would have loved the royal.

‘I know she’d have loved her as much as we do because she and Mike are perfect for each other,’ he explained.

Well, that’s lovely.