Meghan Markle might choose not to return to England, according to reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

In fact, from the arrival of baby Lilibet and updates on Archie to their tell-all interview with Oprah and TIME magazine cover, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about.

It is their relationship with the rest of the fold that make the most headlines, with their bonds said to be strained, especially following their tell-all interview.

This week, it was Meghan Markle who made headlines and whether or not she will be returning to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thought to be returning to the UK in the coming months, with royal expert Katie Nicholl predicting a royal family holiday.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson has since opened up about his thoughts, announcing that he believes Meghan might choose to never come back.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Robert Jobson continued: ‘I’m not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again. She’s not popular [right] now.’

The royal expert even had his reservations about Prince Harry attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next summer.

‘We have to wait and see,’ he explained. ‘Harry, I’m sure he thinks he’ll be there for the Platinum Jubilee but you’ve got to remember that within months, he’s going to have a book coming out. … It’s gonna be quite awkward.’

