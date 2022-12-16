Meghan saw the Queen as a 'grandmother' figure and laughed with her in private

If you're not fully immersed in the latest episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all Netflix documentary then you may have missed Meghan revealing her special bond with Harry's late grandmother - the Queen.

The former senior royals, who stepped down in 2020 and moved to California, have spoken about their relationship with other members of the royal family, while Meghan also explained how the letter to her dad got in the wrong hands during the new episodes.

Meghan always seemed to be happy in the Queen's company, and just after she married Harry she undertook a royal engagement with the monarch, and fans were excited to see them giggling together.

During the documentary, the Duchess revealed that she saw Her Majesty as a 'grandmother' figure, especially as hers had passed a few years earlier.

(Image credit: Netflix/Youtube)

Talking in one episode, Meghan says: "Very early one after we got married, we took the royal train together, we had breakfast that morning and I had a really great time with her."

The Duchess went on to say it was good to get to know her: "When you're sitting and having breakfast, to just be able to talk.

"I mean, when we got into the car in between engagements, she had a blanket and she put it over my knees and we were just sitting in the car with this blanket. And I thought, 'I recognise and respect and see that you are The Queen, but in this moment, I'm so grateful that there's a grandmother figure'."

Meghan, who also discusses death threats and fears for her safety in the episodes, went on to say that her joint engagement with the Queen helped her feel like she was part of the family: "Because I was so, so close with my grandmother and I took care of her in her final years, it was really... It was such a good day - we laughed," she admitted.

The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan are available to view now on Netflix.