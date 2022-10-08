Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan ‘year of reconciliation’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Let's see an end to the feuds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have had a fraught relationship with their royal relatives over the last few years, ever since they left the UK and quit their royal duties in 2020.

There has been reports of a longstanding rumour between brothers Harry and Prince William – who is now the Prince of Wales.

The couple had limited responsibilities at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Trooping the Colour earlier this year as they were not deemed working royals.

Harry is reportedly set to divulge some truths in his memoir, which he has recently requested to be edited before it is published, as well as the pair’s upcoming Netflix series, which follows that Oprah Winfrey interview.

However, the couple – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together – are hoping to make amends once and for all.

They had reportedly wanted to heal any rifts with the Queen next year, however, Her Majesty tragically passed away on 8 September due to old age.

Harry and Meghan are now rumoured to be planning a year-long reconciliation with other members of the family after the release of the memoir and series, The Sun Online has reported, although the tell-all book could widen the rift.

In a bid to mend bridges, the pair – who are reportedly selling their Montecito mansion – have reportedly cut ties with their Hollywood PR team Sunshine Sachs.

A source said: “Next year 2023 was to be their reconciliation year.

“They have always been careful to not criticise the monarch. They have always tried to be respectful to the Queen.

“But the Queen has now died and Charles and Camilla are the King and Queen.

“Clearly, this reconciliation attempt would never work if they have been critical of the new monarch, or both.”

Some royal experts have branded the former Suits actor, and her 38-year-old husband’s U-turn, from being active at events and unleashing some scathing remarks, to then hope for reconciliation, is bad timing, especially considering the recent loss of the longest reigning monarch.

Royal author Robert Jobson said: “It shows they are a very calculating couple and yet again their timing has completely misfired.

“They got it completely wrong by doing Oprah Winfrey when Philip was in hospital just days from death.

“They got it wrong again with the ridiculous interview with American magazine The Cut weeks before the Queen died.

“Now this plot for a year of reconciliation. Their timing is appalling as always.

“It is also completely arrogant because they are assuming they can win back the trust of Harry’s father and brother.

“But that trust has gone forever. Harry and Meghan will never be looked at the same. Harry needs to remember he is now dealing with the Head of State — not just his dad.

“If they disrespect The King, they are not only disrespecting the man, but also the institution.

“As a dad, Charles will always love his son. But as a King he cannot trust him.”