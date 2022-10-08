Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoy date night at music concert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just like any other couple, and love to make time for a date night once in a while.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a Jack Johnson’s concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl in California on Wednesday 5th September.

The couple – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together – did not have to venture too far from their Montecito mansion, which is reportedly up for sale, as the event was hosted at the 4,562-seat amphitheater in Santa Barbara.

The pair posed for a photo with drummer Adam Topol, as well as other members of the band, on the evening, which was shared on Instagram.

Adam’s photo was captioned: “Harry and Meghan in the house.”

However, it appears the photo has since been deleted off the photo-sharing site.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, enjoyed the concert from a private area of the venue, TMZ has reported.

On the same night the couple enjoyed Hawaiian singer, Paula Fuga’s set.

The American Idol contestant took up the opportunity to grab a selfie with the pair and posed with them backstage, which was also shared on her Instagram account.

Fans were pleased to see Meghan and Harry out enjoying themselves together, especially after the tragic loss of the Queen in September, the cause of which has since been confirmed as old age.

One fan gushed over the duo, and shared: “I love how active of a role they take in their community, and it’s wonderful to see them smiling.”

“Love to see them out and about looking happy”, shared another.

While a third added: “I am so glad to see that they are ok. I was so worried for them after the funeral!”

The sighting comes shortly after Meghan was slammed by a royal expert for being the reason Harry lost his former “wild” ways.