Prince Harry’s ‘wild lad’ character changed after meeting Meghan Markle, claims royal expert 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under scrutiny ever since they quit their royal duties in 2020, in favour of setting up a new life in California, US.

They have since welcomed two children together and have spoken about how they are ‘thriving’ in their new life together. Yet, they are still under fire by harsh critics.

In his younger years Harry, 38, was pictured out and about with friends, at festivals, and other party destinations such as Las Vegas, although Meghan has claimed she has an ’embarrassing childhood’ of her own.

But now he is a parent to son Archie and daughter Lilibet, he has traded in his partying lifestyle in favour of quality time with his family and their many pets.

During their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan were filmed feeding chickens and are also said to have recently adopted a seven-year-old rescue dog to join their other furry friends.

In a new book titled Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, author Valentine Low claims Harry dropped his ‘wild’ ways after meeting his future wife.

In one snippet of the book, which has been obtained by The Mirror, Valentine writes: “The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like Well Child. But he also used to be quite a wild lad.

“When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué? At the time, it was nothing to worry about: just something to keep an eye on.

“Eventually, of course, the problem would resolve itself, but not in a way that… anyone else imagined. The wild lad died the day Harry met Meghan Markle.”

Harry and the former Suits actor met in 2016 when they were set up on a blind date by friends. They went on to get engaged in November 2017, before they tied the knot in May 2018.