New behind-the-scenes photographs of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been released

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The pictures were taken in Manchester before news of the Queen passing away.

A photographer has released a stunning behind-the-scenes photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which has unsurprisingly gone viral.

Meghan, who is said to be picking up a GQ award later this year, for her charity work, was pictured with her husband backstage at the One Young World awards in September – just before the Queen passed away.

She can be seen wearing a red bow blouse from US brand Another Tomorrow, paired with matching red trousers from the same brand. She even kept to the same colour scheme with her Aquazurra shoes and accessorised with gold earrings.

“The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” read the caption accompanying the snap.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

A second photograph in black and white was released afterwards, showing the couple moments before they stepped on stage.

The photos were shared, via Instagram and Twitter, by the photographer Misan Harriman, who is a close friend of the couple. He was even entrusted with taking and sharing their pregnancy announcement photograph, as well as one of the first photographs of Lilibet on her 1st birthday, earlier this year.

The Duke and Duchess attended the One Young World ceremony in early September, during what was supposed to be a fleeting visit back to the UK. Just days later it was announced that the Queen had passed away – and the couple extended their stay to mourn their loss and attend the funeral.

http://www.instagram.com/p/CjQmzHBoQU3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meghan has been an ambassador for One Young World, a global forum for young leaders, since 2014. Talking about becoming an ambassador she said via Instagram: “When I was asked to be a Counsellor at One Young World my response was a resounding yes!”

“One Young World invites young adults from all over the world who are actively working to transform the socio-political landscape by being the greater good. They are delegates who are speaking out against human rights violations, environmental crises, gender equality issues, discrimination and injustice. They are the change.”