Meghan hints at the date of Archie and Lilibet's public debut

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always opted to keep their children out of the spotlight as much as possible.

During their time as working royals, the couple were fiercely protective of their son Archie's privacy, and while he made a brief appearance during the Sussexes South Africa royal tour in 2019 Harry and Meghan decided that they wanted to manage how much their little one was exposed to the media and the public.

Given that their daughter Lilibet was born after their move away from the monarchy, she has also been largely kept out of the limelight.

The couple have shared sweet photographs sporadically, but by and large Archie and Lilibet have been kept away from the media frenzy.

As a result, many fans have wondered if Harry and Meghan might formally introduce their two little ones on their own terms at some point in the near future.

Archie, who turned 4 earlier this year, and Lilibet, who celebrated her second birthday in June, could actually make their first official public appearance together in line with their parents work if Meghan's recent comments are anything to go by.

The Duchess recently hinted that the two little ones could join Harry for the Invictus Games in 2025. The Vancouver Whistler event will take place in two years time, which would make Archie 6 and Lilibet 4, and according to one insider Meghan is keen to teach her children to ski. With the event taking place in Whistler, it would be the perfect location for the family to enjoy the slopes.

According to The Mirror, Bridget Bridge - who is married to one of the Invictus Games 25 board members - said: "Meghan said that she really wanted her children to learn to ski and that maybe Whistler was the ideal place.

"She said she didn’t ski, so we told her they must come and learn."

Could this be the perfect opportunity for Archie and Lilibet's debut?

We'll have to wait and see!