Meghan Markle just delighted fans with a makeup-free selfie reel
Oh she's so back
This time, Meghan Markle has really joined Instagram.
On 1 January, the Duchess of Sussex surprised us with her first-ever solo Instagram post since joining the Royal Family, which was a video of her writing "2025" in the sand.
After that, she used her @meghan account (so cool) to share the trailer for her upcoming cooking show With Love, Meghan, and a tribute to her beloved beagle Guy.
But has a celebrity really joined Instagram until they've shared their first selfie reel? It's debatable.
This week, the California-based royal delighted fans with a surprise makeup-free video of herself opening up a special delivery she received to her Montecito home.
Speaking into the camera, a glowing Meghan explained that while visiting those affected by the recent California wildfires in Altadena, she met a 15-year-old who had tragically lost her house.
The teenager's mum told Meghan that her daughter was especially upset about losing her Billie Eilish T-shirt in the fire, as she'd only just gone to her concert and is obviously a very big fan.
After hearing this story, Meghan explained that she moved mountains to get a message to Billie Eilish via some of her own friends, as she doesn't personally know the singer.
And in the video, the Duchess shows her followers what her parcel contained: tonnes and tonnes of merch from Billie herself, including a signed vinyl and a "Lunch" box, which Meghan jokes she's too old to understand. (For those of you who aren't pop music fiends, "Lunch" is one of Billie's latest hits.)
Meghan then explained that she was about to email the teenager's mum and start the process of getting the merch to her daughter.
The Duchess disabled the comments on her post, but tagged Billie, as well as Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo who also helped in the mission, plus her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen and the organisation Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery.
Among those who liked the post were Meghan's friends Delfina Blaquier and Serena Williams.
