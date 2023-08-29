Kate Middleton uses a secret name while shopping
The undercover Princess
The Prince and Princess of Wales have historically used a number of distraction tactics to keep their private lives out of the spotlight.
During the early days of their relationship, Prince William is said to have used a codename for Kate Middleton to keep details of their romance out of the headlines, and over the years they have used a number of decoys to protect their privacy.
This week, a story about Kate's undercover moniker has resurfaced - and royal fans were surprised to learn that the new name worked so well that locals didn't even realise who she was.
Following their wedding in 2011, William and Kate lived in Anglesey, Wales, where the Prince was working as a Search and Rescue pilot. The couple only stayed there until 2013 - reportedly due to the late Queen Elizabeth II's unhappiness with the heir to the throne working within the military - before relocating to London.
But while they lived in Wales, locals often spotted the couple doing all the normal things that newlyweds do - which included shopping at the nearby seaside town of Rhosneigr.
And it was during a trip to a local watersports shop that Kate let her secret name slip.
As the Princess was attempting to hire a wetsuit, she realised she didn't have her purse with her. Shopkeeper Dave Buckland didn't recognise the royal, and asked for her name so that she could come and collect it later.
Apparently, she announced herself as Mrs Cambridge - a nod to her Duchess title at the time - and Mr Buckland was none the wiser.
In 2012, a source told the Mail on Sunday: " He was looking straight at her and actually commented that it was quite an unusual surname. He hadn't a clue who she was.
"She just smiled and said she'd be back. He hasn't lived it down since."
According to Vanity Fair, Kate has also been known to wake earlier than most in order to enjoy peaceful walks and wanders without being followed by photographers or members of the public.
So now you know!
