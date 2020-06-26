Prince William quit his ‘dream job’ because of the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have moved several times since they tied the knot in 2011 as a result of the Duke of Cambridge’s career switch.

Shortly after their wedding they moved to Wales where William worked as a Search and Rescue pilot.

When he left university he joined, he wanted to join the Armed Forces but a royal expert has revealed that the Queen wasn’t too happy about it. He reportedly ‘wasn’t allowed anywhere near the frontline’ because the monarch, the ‘ultimate boss’, refused.

The heir to the throne joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as an Officer cadet, completing a 44 week training course, before becoming an army officer and joining the Household Cavalry as Second Lieutenant, later climbing the ladder to become Lieutenant.

According to the expert, he became passionate about flying and in 2009 he began training as a Search and Rescue pilot, qualifying in 2010 and later joining the C Flight 22 Squadron based at RAF Valley in Anglesey where he lived with Kate.

But the Queen allegedly decided that it working for the military wasn’t the right job for William due to the fact that he is second in line to the throne.

Speaking on Channel 5 documentary William and Kate: Too Good to be True, Simon Vigar claimed: ‘William was desperate to stay in the military and of course he trained to be a helicopter pilot.

‘But in the end, he wasn’t allowed anywhere near the frontline. The ultimate boss said no because he is second-in-line to the throne.’

In 2015, the Duke landed a position with the East Anglian Air Ambulance where he worked as an air ambulance pilot, and the Cambridges moved once again.

Mr Vigar continued: ‘He retrained as a search and rescue pilot on Anglesey. He helped save many, many lives flying that yellow helicopter around the British Isles.

‘So that gave him a meaningful role. And that meant an awful lot to him.’

In 2017, the future king moved back to London with his family to become a ‘full time royal’ and the rest, as they say, is history!