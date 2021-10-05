Kate Middleton is preparing to be Queen through two major roles

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past few years we’ve only seen more of the Duchess of Cambridge.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’ something that royal experts explain is a clever move by palace aides who have realised just how popular Kate is.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl weighed in on Kate’s role elevation recently on True Royalty’s Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen.

‘They realise the power of Kate and the potential of Kate and William as this young, glamorous, dynamic duo who actually do have the ability to reshape and project the monarchy into the future.’

Opening up about Kate’s future in the fold, Nicholl explained: ‘There are two roles to a future Queen. One is to produce heirs, which she has done and one is to learn one day to become Queen. That is very much what we are seeing, we are seeing a Queen in waiting.’

She continued: ‘We are seeing the Duchess take on more duties, more royal engagements, more of a public profile than ever before. This is all very deliberate. It’s very much part of the Palace machine bringing her from the shadows of Anmer and into the forefront, into the spotlight, because they are very clever.’

Well, this is very exciting.