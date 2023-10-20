Why Kate Middleton is taking a break from royal duties

The Princess of Wales has been incredibly busy with royal duties over the last few weeks. While Prince William flew to the US to promote the Earthshot Prize Awards in September, Kate remained in the UK and undertook a handful of solo engagements, and most recently she was spotted at the England vs Fiji Rugby World Cup quarter final.

However, royal fans have noticed that Kate has not been attending events this week and she is not expected to return to work until next month.

The Princess is believed to be taking some time off given that her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are currently on a break from school due to the half-term holidays.

The little royals will not return to Lambrook, where they are currently enrolled, until Monday 30th October, and Kate often keeps her diary as clear as possible when the children have school holidays. Although their half-term plans have not been confirmed, George could be spending the time studying has he is said to be preparing for entrance tests at Eton College.

The 10 year old could be moving to the prestigious school when he turns 13 - following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, and his uncle, Prince Harry - but the process of enrolling is not an easy one.

The preliminary exams take place in November, coinciding with the Prince of Wales' trip to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize Awards, and Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate will not be travelling alongside her husband. It is thought that she decided to remain in the UK with her family in order to support her eldest son, with a senior source telling the Mirror: "The Princess will not be attending. Prince George has exams that week and the Princess wants to be at home to support him."

While Kensington Palace has not commented on the exams, historian and author Tessa Dunlop claimed that George has been to visit Eton and despite the tough entrance requirements he stands a good chance of being accepted.

She told OK!: "The grading or the testing is very competitive to get into Eton, it's one of the most sought-after schools in the world, and it begins two years early. It's like a sub-selection process.

"It's also quite difficult if you aren't royal. It's very competitive, but I'm sure George will get in."