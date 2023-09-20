Why Kate isn't joining Prince William on his trip to the US

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton won't be joining Prince William on his trip to New York City as she'll be staying in the UK to look after the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

New York may be a romantic city, but unfortunately the couple won't be snacking on salt beef bagels and checking out the sights together (as well as all those royal engagements, of course), as Princess Catherine will be sticking to her family duties in the UK.

The couple does have the help of longtime nanny Maria Teresa Turrio when it comes to childcare, but in a bid to give the children as 'normal' a life as possible in their early years, they reportedly prefer for at least one of them to be there when the children get home from school each day.

"It's a massive balancing act," a palace insider previously told PEOPLE, talking specifically about how they're trying to give Prince George a more 'normal' upbringing.

"William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch."

The source added: "He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

Prince William arrived in New York on Monday ahead of the Earthshot Prize Summit, where he will unveil this year's 15 finalists in a lavish ceremony.

“No one does optimism and ingenuity like American people,” the Prince of Wales said after landing in New York, according to reporting from the Telegraph.

It's likely William will have a hectic schedule ahead of him in the US, with New York's annual Climate Week in full swing, as well as responsibilities surrounding the Earthshot Prize.

Princess Catherine has also been busy back in the UK. Earlier this week, she paid a visit to the Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton in Somerset in her first appearance as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, a title gifted to her by King Charles III.

Kate is also now Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the R.A.F. Coningsby.

And while we may not be privy to what would have been Princess Catherine's undoubtably stylish New York outfits, we did get a masterclass in tailored dressing during Kate's Royal Naval Air Station visit, where we saw the Princess opt for a chic double-breasted blazer by Holland Cooper, complete with elaborate cuffs and statement gold buttons and paired with a simple white t-shirt and relaxed straight-leg trousers.

Princess Catherine may not be joining her husband, but as a former champion of the Earthshot Prize - having accompanied Prince William to former award shows, including the inaugural event in London 2021 - we're sure she'll be showing her support from afar.