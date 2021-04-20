Kate Middleton was spotted shopping in London with her ‘well behaved’ children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

From Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass, to their recent snow day at Anmer Hall, the Cambridge children have got the world talking the most, particularly now that the family of five has returned to London.

It was the Duchess of Cambridge however who has been making news this weekend, from those iconic photographs of her at Prince Philip’s funeral and the news that she’s entering the world of publishing, to her handy viral face mask trick.

This week she made news as she was spotted taking her children shopping in London.

Kate was seen taking her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, shopping on King’s Road, ahead of their return to school.

The Duchess and her two children were shopping in Smiggle, and according to onlookers were ‘just normal well brought up children’.

Fellow shoppers reported that the children were each given their own budget and each paid with their own money.

‘Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that’s just lovely!’, tweeted @lexif1980.

The royal children will be returning to school this week.