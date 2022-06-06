Royal fans think they’ve worked out what Kate said to William when she spotted Harry and Meghan

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Members of the royal family were out in force this weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with the Cambridge children making appearances front and centre at Trooping the Colour and the jubilee music concert which was broadcast live from Buckingham Palace. While many noticed Princess Charlotte’s sweet gesture to her great-grandmother, Prince Louis unknowingly became the star of the show thanks to his hilarious expressions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK for the bank holiday, and while royal fans were hoping to spot Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana the Sussexes kept a very low profile – although the Queen is said to have met her great-granddaughter for the first time just ahead of her first birthday on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance at a church service on Friday, joining the rest of the royal family at St Paul’s Cathedral. It had been rumoured that they would attend, and they were escorted by the Queen’s Senior Gentleman Usher, Lieutenant Colonel Sir Alexander Matheson of Matheson.

Although Harry and Meghan were not seated near Prince William and Kate Middleton, one royal expert has claimed that despite recent reports of the brothers reconnecting via Facetime calls, the Duke of Cambridge avoided ‘making eye contact’.

Now, eagle eyed fans who watched the service are claiming that they have worked out what Kate said when she seemingly spotted the couple at the church.

The Cambridges were sat on the left hand side, and the Sussexes placed in the second row on the right. The BBC broadcast showed Kate turning to look to the left where Harry and Meghan sat by the Wessexes and Tindalls before appearing to mouth something to her husband.

One viewer was convinced that Kate passed a comment to William, claiming: ‘Oh my goodness! Kate said ‘wow’ looking at Harry and Meghan.’

Although speculation over the alleged ‘wow’ has been mounting online, others were quick to point out that Harry and Meghan received huge cheers when they entered St Paul’s Cathedral with many noting the difference between their arrival and that of the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who reportedly faced a loot of ‘booing in the crowd’ according to one live reporter.

Harry and Meghan have already returned to the US, but royal experts believe that the Queen was ‘heartened’ by their attendance.