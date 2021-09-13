Kate Middleton just released a rare personal message on social media

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It is the Duchess of Cambridge and her ‘aura of perfection’ that makes the most headlines however, from her multiple public appearances to her candid words about motherhood.

This week, it was her social media activity that made headlines as she posted a rare personal message to Instagram.

The message in question was to 18-year-old tennis player Emma Raducanu who made history this weekend as she won the US Open. Her triumph became the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977 and the first qualifier to win a grand slam ever.

Tennis fan Kate was among the first to congratulate Emma on social media, posting: ‘Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you.’

She continued: ‘@LeylaHannietennis well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C’

Well, this is lovely.