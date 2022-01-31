Kate Middleton had an effective trick for when other women would flirt with Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Despite her children’s popularity, it is the Duchess of Cambridge and her ‘aura of perfection’ that still make the most headlines ever since joining the royal fold in 2011.

This week however, it was her pre-royal days that got the world talking, as it emerged that before she became Prince William’s wife, she was actually his wing woman.

Yes, really.

Before Kate and Wills became an item, they were close friends at St. Andrews university, and according to reports, the now Duchess used to swoop in and save Prince William when he was being pursued on nights out.

A friend of the couple, Laura Warshauer, recently opened up about one particular moment when an uncomfortable William was being flirted with at a student party and was struggling to get away.

Speaking to royal expert Katie Nicholl for her book Kate: The Future Queen, she recalled: ‘Will was getting really hit on by this girl at a party and it was getting quite uncomfortable because he couldn’t shake her off. He was being really polite, but this girl just didn’t get the hint. All of a sudden Kate came up behind him and put her arms around him. He said “Oh, sorry, but I’ve got a girlfriend”, and he and Kate went off giggling.’

According to Warshauer, Prince William was extremely grateful, mouthing ‘thanks so much’ to her as they left.

‘Kate was the only girl in the room who could have done that,’ she went on to explain. ‘And that was just a month after we started university.’

These two!