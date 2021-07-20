Kate Middleton has a sweet birthday tradition for her children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting Zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make headline news.

It was Prince George’s birthday that got the world talking this week, with the miniature royal turning eight in a few days.

It is not yet known how the Cambridges will be celebrating the big day, but it has been reported that his mum Kate Middleton has a special treat in mind, with the Duchess known to love one particular tradition – making a special birthday cake.

‘I love making the cake,’ Kate previously explained during her appearance on Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas, adding: ‘It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.’

Prince George’s birthday has also made headlines recently amid reports that Kate and William might choose not to release his official portrait this year – a Cambridge birthday tradition.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, the couple might not release Prince George’s photograph this year, following trolling comment after his appearance at the Euro final.

‘There are rumours that we might not see the photograph [of Prince George] when he’s eight,’ she announced on True Royal TV, via the Daily Mail. ‘They’ve been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven.’ She continued: ‘I hope they can overcome that.’

Fingers crossed for a birthday portrait of Prince George this week!

Happy (early) Birthday to Prince George!