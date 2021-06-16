Did you spot the sweet name Kate Middleton called Prince Charles live on camera?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton stepping up this year and elevating their roles amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

From welcoming baby Lilibet and releasing sweet family videos to the recent reports that the Duchess of Cambridge is stepping into the late Prince Philip’s shoes, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

This week, it was the Duchess who made headlines, as she was caught on camera greeting her father-in-law, Prince Charles, at a recent family outing.

The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all attended a reception at the Eden Project in Cornwall last Friday as part of the G7 summit.

While the family arrived together, Prince Charles could be seen to look back at one point, greeted enthusiastically by Kate Middleton, something that everyone involved seemed to find amusing.

Thankfully, lip readers have revealed what was said by the Duchess of Cambridge, with Kate reportedly greeting Prince Charles as ‘Grandpa’ – a nod to her three children.

‘Hello Grandpa! How are you?’, Kate can be seen saying to the Prince of Wales upon arrival, something that prompted a smile from the Royal.

These two!