Kate Middleton has opened up about baby Lilibet’s exciting arrival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines earlier this month as they announced the news that they had welcomed their baby daughter.

‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,’ read a statement from the now family of four.

Yes, the royal baby is officially here and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have honoured both the Queen and Princess Diana with their baby name choices.

‘Lilibet’ is famously the Queen’s nickname from her parents – a sweet nod to the monarch.

‘On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced in a personal statement. ‘She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.’

The royal family were quick to extend a sweet (and very public) olive branch to the Sussexes, welcoming Lilibet into the fold.

Kate Middleton appears to have made a particular effort, reportedly playing the role of peacemaker.

According to a Palace source via the Mail on Sunday, Prince Harry reportedly shared the news of Lilibet’s birth with the Cambridge couple by texting Kate, ‘cementing her role as a bridge between him and his brother’.

Kate also opened up about baby Lilibet just this week, when asked about her niece at a press conference during a school visit.

‘I wish her all the very best,’ Kate explained of baby Lilibet. ‘I can’t wait to meet her because haven’t yet met her. So hopefully that will be soon.’

When asked if she had seen the new arrival on video chat yet, Kate responded with a smile: ‘No, I haven’t.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also among the first to welcome their new niece, taking to social media to post a sweet tribute.

‘We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili’, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted to social media. ‘Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.’

And according to reports, the Cambridge family went one step further, sending a special gift to baby Lili to welcome her to the family.

A source explained to Us Weekly that Kate and Wills had been ‘informed about the birth and have sent Lilibet a gift.’

