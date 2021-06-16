Kate Middleton has stepped into Prince Philip’s shoes in one particular way 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making news following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic.

They have made particular headlines recently following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out about their relationship with the Cambridges.

The comments resurfaced speculation of fallouts and feuds, and while Prince Harry and Prince William are still reportedly not on speaking terms, Kate Middleton is said to be peacemaker, with Prince Harry reportedly choosing to text her after baby Lilibet’s birth.

Royal peacekeeper is a role that Kate appears to have taken on as a whole, reportedly stepping into Prince Philip’s shoes as the family ‘confidante’.

The late Duke of Edinburgh was known to be determined to include members of the royal family who may have felt pushed out, famously writing Princess Diana letters asking her to let him help her.

In an interview on 60 Minutes Australia, royal expert Katie Nicholl explained how Kate is stepping into the late Prince Philip’s shoes.

‘I think Kate is the glue,’ Nicholl explained. ‘In the same way that the Duke of Edinburgh was always the one who would help resolve family issues. He was the patriarch of the family.’

She continued: ‘I see Kate stepping into that role. Trying to keep things together.’

Nicholl has opened up about the Duchess’ talent for peacekeeping in the past, describing her as a ‘pillar of strength’.

‘Kate is the silent power behind William, the linchpin that keeps everything together.’

Another source explained via Us Weekly: ‘Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations.

‘Kate’s used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength throughout this whole ordeal.’

Well, that’s that.