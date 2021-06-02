Kate Middleton’s go-to parenting item has been revealed and we all want one

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

Whether it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton relocating to London, or the sweet family portraits released to mark the Duke and Duchess’ 10th anniversary, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

Kate Middleton tends to make the most headlines, namely for her parenting of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In fact, her dedication to raise her children in as normal a way as possible despite their royal titles often earns her a comparison to Princess Diana.

This week, it was her g0-to parenting item that made headlines as it emerged that the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of the Silver Cross pram.

According to HELLO!, Kate confessed her love for the Silver Cross pram in a conversation about motherhood while on tour in Scotland last month.

The Duchess, who has been seen with her Silver Cross pram in the past, expressed her love of the model in the conversation, explaining that it’s so ‘comfortable’ for babies.

BRB – off to check these out now.