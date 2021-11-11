Kate Middleton just made an extremely moving appearance

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, particularly this past two years when they stepped up over lockdown to reassure and lead the nation.

Yes from making video calls to students and teachers to writing heartwarming letters to charities, this past few years has been all about the Duke and Duchess.

In fact, Prince William and particularly Kate Middleton have been credited with keeping the royal family afloat this past year.

It was Kate that got the world talking this week as she made a moving appearance for a very important reason.

The Duchess visited the Imperial War Museum to see the ‘Generations of the Holocaust’ exhibition, something that she posted to social media.

‘Today’s visit to the “Generations: Portraits of the Holocaust” exhibition at the Imperial War Museum brought back many memories of incredible people that The Duchess has met and poignant stories that she has heard in recent years,’ the Duke and Duchess posted to Instagram alongside a series of photographs.

‘The new exhibition features over 50 photographic portraits of Holocaust survivors and their families – including two images captured by The Duchess. Holocaust survivors, Zigi and Manfred, who The Duchess first met in Stutthof in 2017 and spoke to again to mark holocaust Memorial Day this year, appear in the exhibition as do the stories of the Windermere Children – some of who The Duchess met in Cumbria in September.

‘The Duchess is honoured to be part of the exhibition, thank you to the @ImperialWarMuseums and @RoyalPhotographicSociet for displaying this important project. It’s vital these stories live on for younger generations.’

The “Generations: Portraits of the Holocaust” exhibition is now open at the Imperial War Museum.