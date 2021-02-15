A wholesome video of Kate Middleton meeting a fancy dress princess is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is so lovely.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the family’s volunteer work and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

This week, it was Kate Middleton who made headline news, as the Cambridges reposted a video of her recent Zoom call on Twitter.

During Kate’s call to Little Village, she met the founder Sophia Parker and two women who have been supported by the organisation, Vicky and Yelda.

It was another face that made the most news however, as Kate met Vicky’s three and a half year old daughter, Isla, who was dressed as a princess.

‘Can she say hello to you quickly?’, Vicky asked the Duchess of Cambridge, to which Kate replied: ‘I’d love that.’

‘Hi Isla. You look very nice today. I love your hairband,’ she told the toddler who was wearing a dress and a sparkly headband, to which Isla told her ‘I’m a princess today’.

The two princesses then proceeded to talk about the snowy weather with Kate asking Isla, ‘Have you been outside? Have you made a snowman yet?’

‘No,’ Vicky replied. ‘Mummy’s too cold.’

Well, this is adorable.