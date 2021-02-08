Kate Middleton has released a previously unseen photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following the Sussex family’s exit from the royal family and their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the family’s volunteer work distributing homemade pasta to their vulnerable neighbours and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

It was their Norfolk location that made headlines once more this week as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in Zoom calls, but not from their home.

Kate Middleton got the world talking this week as she took part in a Zoom call from the Queen’s Sandringham house rather than Anmer Hall, with the Queen lending the Duke and Duchess her abode to use as an office while she is away.

Judging by Kate’s backdrop, Sandringham House looks like it’s filled with big green plants, cool floral cushions and a chic mint green sofa, but the biggest talking point has been the photographs.

In Kate’s Zoom calls, multiple family photographs can be seen framed in her backdrop, from Prince Louis gardening with Kate to Princess Charlotte and Prince George in their school uniform.

This week, it was a previously unseen snap that got people talking, as eagle-eyed viewers spotted a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte sitting back to back.

The siblings appear to be wearing the same clothes that they were wearing in the Cambridge Christmas portrait, so it could well have been taken on the same day.

More photos please, Cambridges!